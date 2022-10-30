All Blacks edge Brave Blossoms

All Blacks escaped defeat after a brave Japan outfit pushed them before going down 38-31 in an enthralling match in Tokyo.

When Japan lock, and New Zealander, Warner Dearns charged down a ruck clearance by halfback Finlay Christie to regather the ball and run unchallenged to get Japan to 24-28 behind, 65,188 Japanese fans had cause to hope a first win over the All Blacks was on the cards.

Then, when lock Brodie Retallick was red-carded for dangerous play in an attempted cleanout in the 65th minute, they had hope again.

Outstanding openside flanker Kazuki Himeno with three minutes left, lifted hopes again, but New Zealand’s 14 held them out and ended the game with first five-eighths Richie Mo’unga kicking a penalty goal.

[Source: All Blacks]