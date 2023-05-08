Alcaraz set to reclaim number one spot in Rome

[Source: Reuters]

20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz is raring to compete in the Rome Masters in Italy next week for the first time in his career and reclaim the world number one spot from Novak Djokovic.

After retaining his title in Madrid this morning by beating Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4 3-6 6-3, Alcaraz only has to show up and play in Rome to leapfrog Djokovic.

Rankings are based on points claimed at each tournament, which expire every year.

To maintain the points won at an event a player must at least match the tally from the previous year.