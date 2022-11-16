Years of relying on spring waters over for Kade villagers

[Source: Fijian Government]

For many years, villagers of Kade on Koro Island relied on spring water that appeared on the shore during low tides, but this is no longer the case.

This comes as Inia Seuriatu, Minister of Rural and Maritime Development, commissions the Kade Village School Water Project.

Seruiratu says water security is important for every individual and community, as it is the cornerstone for development and the basis of human survival.

He says the components of the surface water system include the construction of a weir, slow sand filtration, a break-pressure tank, a transmission line of 4.5 kilometers, water storage tanks, distribution systems within the village, a school, communal tap stands, etc.



The Minister says with the intervention of the Rotary Pacific Water for Life Foundation (RPW) through the “Building Community Resilience to Climate Change through Civil Society Action (CRCC) Project,” funded by the European Union, Kade village and its school now have a sustainable water source.

The Kade water project was co-financed by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development, VaiWai, and LDS Charities.