News

Yaro villagers determined to send children to school

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 31, 2020 6:28 am

Yaro villagers on the island of Kia are adamant about sending their children to school at the start of the new school year.

Village headman Kemueli Lautiki says despite the damage in the village, they want their children’s education not to be affected.

Yaro village suffered severe damage at the height of TC Yasa with 28 of the 37 homes in the village completely destroyed.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautiki says the children in the village are fortunate to have been assisted with school stationery from various NGO’s that have visited the island.

He says the children now have no excuse to miss the start of the new school year.

There are 50 school children on Yaro, most of whom attend Kia District School.

