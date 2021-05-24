Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|
Full Coverage

News

Women’s voices need to be heard

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
November 11, 2021 12:42 pm
International Human Rights lawyer and Green Peace Non-Executive Board Member, Kavita Naidu.

International Human Rights lawyer and Green Peace Non-Executive Board Member, Kavita Naidu has expressed dismay at the lack of women participation at the Conference of Parties in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking to FBC News, Naidu says the voices of women needs to be recognized by world leaders as they are the most affected by climate change.

She says women are facing the most disproportionate impact of climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

Naidu highlights there is a drastic decline in engagement by women on climate talks and this reveals that gender inequality in the climate space is very much in existence.

“We are like, we are the minority in the leadership space, there’s 10 of us out of the 140 other leaders and that just tells you that gender inequality remains a real problem and this is not just in the COP process but generally.”

Naidu says women’s rights are important at all levels of discussions at COP26.

She called on world leaders to involve more women in their discussion especially on matter like finance, adaptation, resilience and technologies.

“This is setting a very alarming trend for observer participation in this very important discussion because we are the ones that hold our leaders accountable to the promises that they make here back when we go home and we just don’t have enough women who are meaningfully able to do that here, and this is a huge problem.”

She adds gender non-binary women, colored women, and those with disabilities must also be included.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.