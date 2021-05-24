Women’s voices need to be heard

International Human Rights lawyer and Green Peace Non-Executive Board Member, Kavita Naidu has expressed dismay at the lack of women participation at the Conference of Parties in Glasgow, Scotland.

Speaking to FBC News, Naidu says the voices of women needs to be recognized by world leaders as they are the most affected by climate change.

She says women are facing the most disproportionate impact of climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

Naidu highlights there is a drastic decline in engagement by women on climate talks and this reveals that gender inequality in the climate space is very much in existence.

“We are like, we are the minority in the leadership space, there’s 10 of us out of the 140 other leaders and that just tells you that gender inequality remains a real problem and this is not just in the COP process but generally.”

Naidu says women’s rights are important at all levels of discussions at COP26.

She called on world leaders to involve more women in their discussion especially on matter like finance, adaptation, resilience and technologies.

“This is setting a very alarming trend for observer participation in this very important discussion because we are the ones that hold our leaders accountable to the promises that they make here back when we go home and we just don’t have enough women who are meaningfully able to do that here, and this is a huge problem.”

She adds gender non-binary women, colored women, and those with disabilities must also be included.