Woman dies following freak accident

A 63-year-old woman died as a result of an unfortunate accident in Nina Street in Suva this afternoon.

According to police, the victim was at Nina Street when a 28-year-old man allegedly reversed his vehicle and hit her and a 49-year-old woman.

The two were rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The second victim sustained serious injuries and remains admitted.

The suspect is in police custody as investigation continues.