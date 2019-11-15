Weather to gradually improve by tomorrow

The trough of low pressure which was affecting the Fiji group has now moved away.

The Fiji Meteorological Service says the system is now lying far to the north-east of Fiji moving towards Samoa.

Director Misaele Funaki says both the heavy rain and flood warning in place for low lying areas is also canceled.

“Even though the trough has moved away, we ask the members of the public to exercise caution especially for those who know they are still living in places where the water are probably higher than normal but be aware it will continue to recede.”

Funaki says a strong wind warning remains for the Fiji waters and this is expected to gradually ease later today.

“There’s a strong south-east wind of around 40-50 km/h but it won’t last forever and we expecting the wind should be gradually easing from the early hours of tomorrow morning.”

People living in low lying areas and catchments are advised not to go close to areas that may still be flooded due to trickling from mountains.
























