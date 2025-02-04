WAF to replace faulty pump tomorrow

Waila Water Treatment Plant

The Water Authority of Fiji has confirmed that the second faulty pump at the Waila Raw Water Pump Station is scheduled for replacement by tomorrow, with full water supply restoration expected from Thursday evening into Friday.

Customers in major parts of Suva have been experiencing low water pressure due to intermittent supply due to low water levels and reduced production caused by mechanical issues affecting raw water pumps at the station.

Two out of the five raw water pumps at Waila have been affected, leading to a reduction in raw water inflow by 26 million litres per day (ML/d), or 25%.

Article continues after advertisement



Waila Water Treatment Plant [File Photo]

This has significantly impacted water production at the Waila Water Treatment Plant and water levels at key storage reservoirs, including the Wainibuku Reservoir.

To address the issue, WAF’s operations teams have been working to supplement the Waila and Wainibuku supply systems with the Viria Scheme while also expediting the replacement of the faulty pumps.

One of the pumps was replaced last night, which will gradually restore production at the Waila Water Treatment Plant to near-normal capacity and improve water levels at the Wainibuku Reservoir.

Customers in affected areas should begin to see an improvement in their water supply by early this morning.

Despite these efforts, full restoration will only be achieved once the second faulty pump is replaced tomorrow.

WAF assures customers that every measure is being taken to minimize disruptions and restore normal supply as soon as possible.

Residents in affected areas are advised to store sufficient water and use it wisely during this period.

Water carting services are available for those experiencing prolonged disruptions, and WAF encourages customers to reach out for assistance if needed.