Vulagi is a term that shows respect and acknowledgement: PM

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka reminded the nation about the deep meaning of the word vulagi as a term that shows acknowledgement and respect for the indigenous people.

The Prime Minister says that it is a term acknowledging commitment to being a host that can provide for and protect anyone.

Rabuka says that today is a call for us to gather and forge together a nation of unity.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister says that the celebration today has a deeper meaning.

“The challenge is upon us to navigate and negotiate the obstacle before us for the generations after us. That is the meaning of the ceremony today.”

Rabuka says that we need to understand our past to better navigate our future.

“We make an assessment of where we are, who we are, where we have come from. How we have tackled or those that had led us in the past have tackled the obstacles of the past.”

The Prime Minister is reminding the people that we are one nation of many races, of many languages, and of many tongues coming together as one.