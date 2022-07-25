Villages urged to refer to right authorities

[File Photo]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is calling on villages to refer to relevant authorities who will provide them with the right information regarding vacant chiefly titles.

Speaking during i-Taukei Affair’s “Nai Lalakai” programme on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says it’s crucial to get the right people to fill the vacant posts.

Bainimarama says villages should always liaise with the Ministry of Itaukei Affairs and the Veitarogi Vanua regarding vacant chiefly titles.

“My government will never allow groups to get into the way of the vanua on the choosing of who to rule. If the vanua is not clear of who the rightful chief is, work with the I-Taukei Affairs. If you want more developments to take place, it’s crucial to fill vacant chiefly titles. This will greatly help in the vanua and its people. “

He also refutes claims made that i-Qoliqoli owners have not received any assistance to help protect their i-Qoliqoli to generate income activities for their livelihood.

Equal lease contribution, Land initiatives and other programmes were designed by the FijiFirst government to help landowners build better lives for their families.