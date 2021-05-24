Villagers receive over $75k in royalty

The landowners of Nasomo Village in Vatukoula received a royalty payment of over $76, 676 from the Fijian Government last month.

This is their fair share of mineral royalties for gold and silver mined by Vatukoula Gold Mines Limited.

A total of 123 registered landowners of Nasomo village have received up to $885, 500 after the enactment of the Fair Share of Mineral Royalties Act 2018.

The villagers have invested $20, 000 into Unit Trust of Fiji from this payout making them the first time royalty recipients who have invested as a group.

So far, they have invested $60, 000.

In addition, $1, 230 was deducted for Nasomo Community Fund to refurbish their community hall and the kindergarten.

The landowners shared the balance of $55, 446.