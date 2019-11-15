Villagers get access to government services

Travelling to Tavuki and Vunisea, Kadavu to access government services will be a thing of the past for villagers from the Tikina of Nakasaleka.

This after Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama commissioned a new $1.2m district administration office in Kavala earlier this week.

87-year-old Jale O’Connor of Solotavui village in Nakasaleka says they would travel in punts without outboard engines and wade or paddle their way to and from the village to ensure issues was raised to authorities.

O’Connor says they are grateful for the new government station, a development which was raised at the District leaders meeting.

After consultations with the then Kadavu Provincial Administrator, the landowners worked closely with government officials to secure 120 acres of leased land for the construction of the new government station.

This has solved a lot of issues, in particular, the long travel by boat in the open sea to Tavuki to access government services.