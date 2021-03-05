Vaccinations road to recovery from pandemic effects

British High Commissioner, George Edgar, says the start of COVID-19 vaccinations today is a huge step on Fiji’s road to recovery from the effects of the Pandemic.

Edgar also congratulated the government on the speed at which it is moving ahead with the first stages of its vaccination campaign.

12,000 doses of the Oxford University/AstraZenecaCOVID-19 vaccine arrived in Fiji last Saturday.

10 frontline workers today received their first jabs at the Nadi International Airport.

Edgar says the Vaccine Alliance and their COVAX Advanced Market Commitment, aims to ensure fair and equitable access to vaccines so that lower and middle-income countries are not left behind.

The UK has led an international effort to get one billion vaccines to the most vulnerable and also backed COVAX with a $1.5bn commitment.

The UK has provided around five million dollars directly to the World Health Organization to help Pacific countries prepare for and respond to COVID-19.

Fiji is expected to receive 100, 800 doses of the Oxford University/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as its initial provision under COVAX.

Prime Minister Bainimarama says these vaccines represent more than the way back to normal life; they will help boost Fiji’s economy and will help reconnect families separated by borders.