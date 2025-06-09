Police are investigating the discovery of an unidentified man found dead in Vitogo, Lautoka last night.

Police said the iTaukei male was found lying motionless in a drain, prompting an immediate response from officers in the area.

Efforts are underway to identify the victim with police conducting house-to-house enquiries in and around Vitogo.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the man’s death are continuing.

