Tsunami watch issued for low lying areas

The Fiji Seismology Department has issued a Tsunami Watch for low-lying coastal areas as a magnitude 8.7 earthquake struck 104 km East South East from Kamchatka Krai, in Russia.

It is one of the strongest quakes ever recorded.

The quake occurred at a depth of about 19.3km, and struck at 11.24 am (Fiji time).

All low-lying coastal areas may experience strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shorelines.

The public is also being advised to keep up to date for further updates.

The seismology section of the Minister of Mineral Resources will closely monitor the situation during this time until the threat is over.

