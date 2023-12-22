Trio granted bail over alleged burglary

The three individuals charged with count each of aggravated burglary and theft were granted bail at the Labasa Magistrates Court today.

19-year-old Paulo Madigi, Luke Koroisave and Josaia Sauliga who are both around the age of 20 allegedly broke into four quarters at a school in Bua.

It is alleged that they committed the crime between 9th and 16th December.

Magistrate Safaira Ratu considered the submission by defense counsel Kaushik Kumar, but issued strict bail conditions for the trio.

The Police Prosecutor did not object to bail.

Magistrate Ratu imposed a curfew on the three from 8pm to 6am daily until the conclusion of the case.

The accused persons have been ordered to report to Nabouwalu Police Station on the last Saturday of every month, starting from December 30th.

The matter has been transferred to Nabouwalu Court, and will be called again on January 11th next year.