Accessing accommodations in Suva is a challenge: Gavoka

Aerial shot of Suva City. [File Photo]

The Tourism Minister says accessing accommodations in Suva is a challenge, which limits the arrival of more tourists.

Minister Viliame Gavoka says there is a need to grow the accommodation sector in Suva to develop the tourism market for Suva and Nausori.

Gavoka says they intend to look at other areas to decentralize the number of tourists rather than just focusing on the western division.

“It’s not always easy to find accommodation in Suva. You know Suva’s hotels are always full. So we will need to grow the accommodation sector in Suva.”



Tourism Minister, Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka emphasizes the importance of tourism to Fiji’s economy, contributing to 40 percent of the country’s gross domestic product.

The government has projected that the sector will be crucial for the country’s economic growth this year.