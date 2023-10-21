TOPEX Fiji records the highest delegation for the 2023 conference

A record-breaking 350 delegates are expected to attend the 2023 Top Executive Conference in Sigatoka next month.

Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation President Vinay Narsey says this is an unprecedented increase from the 280 delegates that attended last year’s event.

Narsey says the annual summit aims to highlight global challenges and local issues, whereby participants will engage in well-crafted sessions to kindle actionable insights, aiming to drive sustainable growth across industries.

“You will hear topics such as future-fit leadership, you get the macroeconomic outlook, we have something different this year with something for the MSME space, also the trending issues we all are facing currently that’s developing and maintaining a future-fit workforce for Fiji so this should be an interesting session.”

Narsey says this year’s TOPEX event also marks a notable milestone, as they’ve secured Bred Bank Fiji as their platinum sponsor for the very first time.

The 2023 TOPEX event will be held at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa in Sigatoka on November 24th and 25th.

The theme for this year is “Co-creating for a sustainable 2030, challenging ourselves in areas that matter.