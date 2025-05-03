TLTB moves to execute eviction orders

[File Photo]

The iTaukei Land Trust Board will be taking steps within this week to execute eviction orders obtained from court.

This marks TLTB’s ongoing commitment and efforts to lawfully recover rent owed to the iTaukei landowners.

Chief Executive, Solomone Nata, says the decision to proceed with executing the eviction orders was not taken lightly.

TLTB CEO Solomoni Nata. [File Photo]

However, he says it is necessary to uphold the rights of landowners who have waited far too long to receive the lease income that is rightfully theirs.

Nata states that they have exhausted all reasonable avenues, including reminders, notices, and payment plan arrangements.

He adds that the unfortunate reality is that continued non-compliance by certain tenants forces them to act in the best interests of landowners.

Nata stresses that these funds are critical for the livelihood, development, and well-being of the iTaukei landowners.

Nata says the Board remains committed to ensuring fairness, transparency, and accountability in the lease management process.

However, he says failure by tenants to meet their obligations undermines this mandate and affects the trust placed in TLTB to safeguard landowners’ interests.

Nata says the eviction orders will be executed in accordance with the law and due process, and further action may be taken if arrears persist across other leases.

He is also encouraging leaseholders to proactively communicate with their nearest TLTB office to settle their lease arrears and avoid further legal action.

