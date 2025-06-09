200,000 applications for the $200 Back-to-School Assistance.

While speaking on the Bula FM Morning Show, Minister for Education Aseri Radrodro said that 225,000 students were recorded to be in school last year, while this year, 205,000 applications have been received.

He added that applications are still being received as of today, as some parents have cited delays.

Radrodro reminded applicants that only those earning below the $50,000 salary cap are eligible to receive the grant, and that all applications will go through due process and a vetting procedure to ensure grants are disbursed according to eligibility.

He urged parents to be transparent in their applications.

The Minister also called on parents to play their role, adding that some only enrol their children at the beginning of the year to receive the grant, but later lack monitoring of their children’s education.

The $200 Back-to-School Grant disbursement will commence on January 16.

