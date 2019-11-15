Teacher suspended for Facebook attacks on NFP MP

Facebook commentator Kishore Kumar who had been posting lewd comments against NFP MP Lenora Qereqeretabua has been suspended by the Education Ministry.

Kumar has been confirmed to be Computer Science teacher at Ratu Sukuna Memorial School.

He also refers to himself as the publisher or Kishore Kumar Publication on Facebook.

Education minister Rosy Akbar has confirmed to FBC News that Kumar has been suspended pending investigations.

Over the few weeks, Kumar has made numerous posts alleging that he has in his possession a pornograhic video of Qereqeretabua.

He has also attacked her character, and in his latest post claimed that he is writing to the Speaker of the House, Ratu Epeli Nailatikau to complain about the NFP MP.

Education minister Rosy Akbar yesterday released a statement warning all staff to adhere to the Civil Service Code of Conduct or face disciplinary action.