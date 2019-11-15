Fijians outside red zone not forgotten: Seruiratu

Distribution of relief rations to the eight districts in Bua, four in Macuata and two in Cakaudrove listed under the red zone of TC Yasa have been progressing well.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu says that this does not mean communities and villages outside this red zone were neglected.

He says Government was also reaching out to them.

Government has so far distributed more than 35,000 emergency food ration packs to the Northern and Eastern Divisions in its first wave of distribution.

Yesterday, the MLC Vatulawa departed Suva on a 5-day deployment to deliver 2,218 emergency food ration packs in the districts of Nacula and Yasawa.

A team from the Ministry of Agriculture will distribute cassava cuttings and dry seeds to assist families affected by TC Yasa.

Meanwhile, a team from the Ministry of Health is also part of the deployment to provide awareness on the leptospirosis, typhoid, diarrhea and dengue Fever (LTDD) campaign in villages.