Tacirua blaze prompts urgent fire safety call

The National Fire Authority is urging the public to remain alert and take extra precautions to prevent fires following the first reported property fire of this year.

Acting Chief Executive Officer Joel Israel made the call after a house fire was reported along Princes Road in Tacirua yesterday afternoon.

The NFA Command Centre received the emergency call at 3.01pm through 910. Fire crews from the Suva Fire Station responded immediately, with the first appliance arriving at the scene at 3.12pm.

Firefighters found a three-bedroom lean-to house fully engulfed in flames opposite the Tacirua Bus Garage. Multiple hose lines and water supplies from fire trucks were used to control the blaze, which was fully extinguished by 4.22pm.

The house, with a floor area of 396 square metres, sustained 99 percent damage. No injuries were reported and crews successfully prevented the fire from spreading to a nearby house.

Israel said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

He states with New Year festivities continuing and the new school year approaching, families must practise fire safety at home.

He is advising Fijians not to leave cooking unattended, to keep flammable items away from heat sources and to regularly check electrical wiring.

Israel also urges households to avoid overloading power points, keep matches and lighters out of the reach of children, and ensure everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire.

He adds that last year, 186 property fires were recorded with most homes sustaining more than 90 per cent damage. Electrical faults were the leading cause followed by suspicious and incendiary fires.

The National Fire Authority is reminding the public to call 910 immediately in the event of a fire, stressing that quick action can save lives and property.

