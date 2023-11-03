Suspects arrested in connection to spate of robberies

Two men have been arrested and charged, and they will be produced in the Labasa and Nausori Magistrates Courts, respectively, today.

They are suspects in serious robberies in the Northern as well as Nakasi and Nausori areas.

The men, aged 40 and 28, were arrested while traveling to Nabouwalu.

Police say they discovered stolen items in the home of the first accused in Vunivau, Labasa.

This includes watches, chains, assorted alcohol, and electronic gadgets.

He has been charged with four counts of aggravated burglary and four counts of theft.

Meanwhile, the second suspect is alleged to have links to robbery and burglary cases in Waila, Luvuluvu, Bau Road, and Nakasi.

He has been charged with four counts of burglary and four counts of theft for the Nausori cases, and two counts of burglary and two counts of theft for the Nakasi cases.

Assistant Commissioner of Police – Crime Mesake Waqa says the CID Divisional Task Force teams will be heightening its operations on receivers of stolen goods this festive season.