Surge in number of complaints against travel agent

There has been a surge in the number of complaints against travel agents in the country.

Consumer Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says last year alone the council received 43 complaints.

She says a number of consumers did not receive their tickets despite making the required payments.

“In 2019 the council found an upsurge in the number of complaints received totaling 43 complaints with a monetary value of $61,266. We can call this tip of the iceberg because there are so many consumers who don’t report.”

Shandil says they received a number of complaints against a travel agent based in Nadi and they were able to provide redress to three complainants while other cases were referred to the Police Force.

She adds people should engage established travel agents and those who are accredited with the International Airlines Transportation Authority.