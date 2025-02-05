Strengthening transparency and integrity

There is a need for stronger financial measures and ownership transparency to protect Fiji’s economic integrity.

United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Munkhtuya Altangeral says the regional conference on “Transparency of Beneficial Ownership in the Pacific,” will equip business entities and resource owners to identify and address legal loopholes.

She adds this will also enhance the collective capacity to combat corruption and crime for a stronger, more transparent society.

“I know that during this conference you will be tackling and looking at much more practical examples and having working groups together so that we can see and come away with some very practical understanding and actions to strengthen the cooperation.”

The conference aligns with international standards, including Financial Action Task Force guidelines and UN Conventions against Corruption, providing critical guidance to strengthen anti-corruption efforts and reinforce business and resource ownership integrity in the Pacific.