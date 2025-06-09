Speed camera data shows rise in traffic violations

[File Photo]

The Land Transport Authority is intensifying its use of fixed and portable speed cameras across Fiji to improve road safety and address the country’s alarming rate of road fatalities, particularly those caused by speeding.

According to Minister for Transport, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, LTA operates 14 fixed-speed cameras, rotated across 31 enforcement sites selected based on crash data and traffic volumes.

He says in the current financial year, 12 new portable speed cameras were procured to boost mobile enforcement.

The Minister says the results of the camera-based enforcement are already visible

“In 2023, a total of 143,577 traffic infringement notices were issued. In 2024, this increased to 169,769. For 2025, 118,699 teams have already been issued. Of these, 12,603 were issued through the use of portable speed cameras.”

Ro Filipe says the 2025/26 National Budget has allocated funding for five more portable units

“This is not a luxury. It is a necessary response to the alarming rate of road deaths, particularly those caused by speeding. Speeding has remained the leading cause of road fatalities over the past three years. In 2023, we recorded 77 road fatalities, 34 caused by speeding. In 2024, we saw 66, with 24 linked directly to speeding. As of 4 August 2025, there are 39 road fatalities, 23 related to speeding.”

The Minister also addressed concerns over speed cameras not functioning at times.

In terms of speed cameras not working, probably technical issues, and we’ll need to look at that, definitely.

Ro Filipe says the LTA and the Ministry will continue working with stakeholders to strengthen enforcement, enhance public awareness, and promote responsible driving across the country.

