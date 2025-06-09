Space issues stall full-day ECE in seven pre-schools

[file photo]

Seven pre-primary schools which includes five in Suva and two in Nadi are yet to fully implement the new full-day Early Childhood Education programme due to space and infrastructure constraints.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro says these centers have opted to continue with split sessions while working with school management to improve facilities and transition to full-day learning.

This comes as 875 Ministry-registered pre-primary centers across the country began the phased transition to full-day ECE last Friday.

Radrodro says the shift to a full-day model is aimed at improving access, equity, and continuity in early learning.

“Allows ECE children and teachers to participate in enjoyable, play-based learning activities that foster creativity, social and emotional development, and model skills, while reducing passive screen time.”

Radrodro says parents may pick up their children earlier if needed, but ECE teachers are expected to work full-time hours.

“If parents wish to take their children early, they may do so at around 12 or 1 pm at the earliest. And despite the flexibility of children to adjust to their body clock and leave early at times, it is very crucial that ECE teachers work the full eight hours they are now paid. They can now utilize the additional hours to prepare their lessons for the next day.”

Radrodro is also urging Heads of Schools to ensure strict monitoring and compliance to the extended hours of teaching.

He says the programme, developed in partnership with UNICEF, is based on a policy launched in April and targets five-year-old children in the year prior to entering primary school.

