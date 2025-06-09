Sewage leak worsens in Raiwaqa

[File Photo]

Residents in Raiwaqa are raising concerns over what they believe is a sewage leak affecting a public area frequently used by families, children and the elderly.

They say the situation has worsened, with foul-smelling wastewater now spilling onto walkways used daily by community.

Long-time resident Vanavasa Vone said the smell becomes unbearable especially when the wind blows toward nearby homes.

Article continues after advertisement

“I would just be at home and the smell starts drifting towards our house when the wind blows.”

Vone states he has taken upon himself to dig around the affected area whenever water levels rise after noticing what he believes is leaking sewage.

“I always wondered why, then I noticed that the sewage was leaking, so I dig it out every time to see the water rising, because we’re breathing the same air that comes from there, and it can affect our health.”

Eighty-nine-year-old Maryann Wright, who has lived in the area since the low-cost housing was built said the problem along the footpath leading to Bryce Street has steadily worsened over the years.

“We’ve had a big problem here on the footpath, from the footpath that goes down from here to Bryce Street. The water has just been seeping out from the pavement, but now it’s gotten worse.”

Residents say they should not have to live with or walk through what they believe is sewage while fearing for their health and are calling on authorities to urgently inspect the area.

FBC News has sent questions to the Ministry of Environment and the Suva City Council and we are awaiting their response.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.