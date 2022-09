Sachindra Kumar Lal [File Photo]

The search for 42-year-old truck driver Sachindra Kumar Lal has been called off.

His work colleagues from the Westerland Ship found out that Lal was missing when the boat docked at Natovi Bay to offload cargo last Tuesday.

Police say search efforts have covered Nananu, Namena, Levuka, Dawasamu, and Naigani areas.

The results all came out negative.