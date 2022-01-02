Search continues for two fishermen

Police continue to search for two fishermen who have been reported missing at sea.

Police say the two from Korovou in Labasa had left with a third fisherman when their boat allegedly capsized near Vorovoro Island.

The third fisherman was rescued while a 30 and 40-year-old remain missing.

A team of officers left for the search yesterday afternoon.

Mariners have been urged to be mindful of the current weather situation and adhere to advisories and warnings issued by the Fiji Meteorological Service.