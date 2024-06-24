Sea level rise affects Nabouwalu terminal project

The vision to declare Nabouwalu town is facing hurdles due to delays in constructing the Nabouwalu Passenger Terminal Services Building.

Permal Construction Limited, the official contractor, cites significant challenges such as soil erosion caused by rising sea levels and adverse weather conditions.

Ravaele Dakai says that some fence posts have already been washed away by tidal waves.

Article continues after advertisement

“We are pleading with the government if they can construct a seawall along the Nabouwalu beachfront because, by the looks of it, if the seawall is not constructed, all this development and infrastructure will be of no use as it will end in the sea as the sea water level mark is already impacting the beachfront.”

Dakai adds that during high tides, seawater inundates the area, exacerbating flooding issues compounded by rainwater accumulation.

Despite these challenges, Dakai notes that the workers are committed to completing the project on time.

The passenger terminal, once finished, will accommodate 120 seats, include a police post, 12 washrooms, and a restaurant.

Completion of the project is scheduled for November.