Sale of Westpac Fiji not true: RBF

In light of recent rumors regarding the possible sale of Westpac Fiji operations, the Reserve Bank of Fiji (RBF) has confirmed that they have not received any expressions of interest from the seller or any applications from potential buyers.

These rumors about Westpac Fiji’s sale have led to numerous discussions within the financial and business community, prompting the RBF to provide a clear statement on the matter.

In response to inquiries today, the RBF issued an official statement underscoring that these speculations are entirely baseless.