Sacrifices made to protect each other: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has thanked Muslims for making sacrifices during this year’s Ramadan due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s Ramadan has been noticeably different from previous years, with the pandemic and social distancing measures shutting mosques.

In his Eid al-Fitr message, Bainimarama highlighted the virtues of this month has been made even more evident as everyone willingly made sacrifices to protect each other, demonstrating the love of faith.

Article continues after advertisement

“It is a deeply spiritual culmination for a community that has come together to test their willpower, their patients and their faith.”

The Prime Minister says he is proud to watch Fijian Muslims like all other religious bodies show that faithfulness cannot be broken by distance or disease.