Ronaldo hints at retirement, says upcoming year could be his last

[Photo: Reuters]
Cristiano Ronaldo has fuelled speculation about his retirement plans after saying the upcoming year will probably be the last of his playing career.
The 41-year-old Portugal captain is one of the most decorated players of all time, winning major trophies with Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and current club Al-Nassr since making his senior debut for Sporting in 2002.
Ronaldo, a five-time Ballon d’Or winner, was unable to add a World Cup title to his list of honours after Portugal fell short at this year’s tournament, leaving the sport’s biggest prize absent from his trophy cabinet.
Ronaldo will continue playing for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr this season as he closes in on the milestone of 1,000 career goals.
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