Restructure to tackle sex crimes faster

Sexual offences remain a major concern in the Northern Division, with over 130 cases reported so far this year.

Police data shows 203 cases were recorded in 2022, 157 in 2023, and 132 already this year. Most reports involve rape, indecent assault, and harassment against women.

Acting Police Commissioner Aporosa Lutunauga states that a new Family Protection Unit will now handle all sexual and juvenile cases.

He said the unit merges key teams to improve how police respond and support victims.

“Under the restructure and reform that we are talking about, there is an amalgamation of units which will be called the family protection unit and this unit will include sexual offences and juveniles, where we hope to bring them together under this unit.”

The restructure, Lutunauga said, was part of gender-responsive policing.

Lutunauga reiterates that the goal is faster justice, better protection, and stronger survivor care.

He adds that police are working with partners to stop abuse and support victims. While the drop in cases is a good sign, he says more action is needed.

