Regent Taxi continues to assist its workers

The Regent Taxi Managing Director says he is working closely with his employees to ensure they are able to earn an income and put food on the table for their families during these tough times.

Harish Chandra says they revenue has been drastically affected, however, they are grateful for the opportunity to continue operating.

Chandra says they are currently employing around 50 drivers under the standard operating procedure put in place by the Ministry of Health.

“We had a meeting with them and we came to a conclusion that we will reduce the income to what they can cope with. We are in close consultation with them every time in a situation like this. If it improves or if there is hardships they come to us so we negotiate and come to a consensus where they are able to take some money home and give us some money as well.”

Chandra adds as part of the COVID-19 operating procedure, they ensure that all vehicles are properly sanitized before the next crew starts their shift to avoid any possible transmission of the virus.

The Managing Director says they are planning to further expand their taxi family and recruit new drivers after the COVID-19 pandemic.