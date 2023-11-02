Raise awareness on child protection and rights: Tabuya

[Source: Supplied]

Children are precious gifts from God and it is everyone’s responsibility to protect them and ensure that their rights are fulfilled.

This was highlighted by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya during the World Children’s Day celebration and the E-launch of the Prevention of Child Abuse and Neglect (PCAN) month yesterday.

She says these international events celebrate and acknowledge children’s rights and advocate on urgent prevention programs on child abuse and neglect.

Article continues after advertisement

According to Tabuya, the theme for PCAN 2023 is ‘Every child is one adult away from being a success story. It starts with us’.

The Minister says over the years, the Fijian government, civil society organizations and relevant stakeholders have worked together and invested in children, through local, national and global action.

She says the alarming statistics revealed this year in the Child Welfare Act National Database, where a total of 1,968 cases were reported in 2022, shows that child abuse and neglect happens within a child’s safe space.

Tabuya adds the PCAN 2023 theme raises the importance of parental responsibility, and providing a safe living environment for a child and protecting them from any form of harm.

She says the country must raise awareness on child protection and children’s rights and to advocate for children’s issues.