Radrodro highlights literacy gaps in secondary education

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro has raised concerns that many students entering secondary school are unable to read or write proficiently.

Radrodro highlighted this during the first-ever Fiji Teachers Registration Authority Annual Congress held in Nadi.

While highlighting the critical issue of literacy and numeracy, he challenged educators to consider alternative curriculums and training programs to address these gaps, particularly focusing on diagnosing and addressing learning impediments, such as autism or behavioral challenges.

He says they all must work together to ensure that every student is given the opportunity to thrive and succeed.



Radrodro says the government is committed to having the highest budget allocation for education and implementing programs that provide professional development for educators, ensuring every school has access to the necessary technology and resources.

He also highlighted the significant improvements made in teacher benefits, including the payment of location allowances, regularization of posts, and qualification upgrades.



He says these incentives are crucial to recognize the efforts of teachers and ensure that they retain their professional skills for the development of the education sector.

Radrodro is urging educators to engage with purpose, share best practices, and collaborate to elevate the educational experience for students.

He reiterated that the challenges in the classroom are also a fight for the future of Fiji, calling on teachers to inspire students to pursue positive paths in life, free from the influence of drugs and crime.



Radrodro also discussed the evolving landscape of education, where traditional methods of learning are no longer sufficient due to the influence of social media and technology.

He emphasized the importance of incorporating creative teaching methods that engage students and spark their interest in learning, such as integrating the arts, like meke, dance, and other hands-on activities, into lessons.