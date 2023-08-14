Prominent businessman cops jail term in NZ

Prominent local businessman Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa

A joint investigation between the Fiji Police Force and New Zealand Police has resulted in the successful conviction of a prominent local businessman Umarji Aiyaz Mohammed Musa.

Musa was sentenced to four years and will serve his term of imprisonment in New Zealand.

Musa appeared at the Auckland District Court last Wednesday for sentencing regarding his involvement in three separate drug importations into New Zealand in 2017.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, ACP Sakeo Raikaci says Musa was the mastermind behind a syndicate importing and exporting illicit drugs throughout the Pacific.

He says Musa’s four other associates have also been convicted and sentenced.