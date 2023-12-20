Ratu Inoke walks free through Presidential Pardon

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere has granted a presidential pardon to several individuals including Naitasiri High Chief Ratu Inoke Takiveikata.

Ratu Inoke was convicted for instigating the 2000 mutiny.

Additionally, 2000 coup convicts Timoci Silatolu and Josefa Nata are among those who have been granted clemency.

The other inmates are Alesi Nalave, Kaliova Rasaku, Kamlesh Kumar, Lole Vulaca, Nemani Valeniyasana, Pita Tokoniyaroi, Rupeni Vosayaco, Samuel Rogoivalu and Vaione Tegu.

The decision announced by President Katonivere brought profound emotion as families reunited ending years of separation.

The pardon was granted based on the Mercy Commission’s guidance.

This body assesses petitions from convicted individuals seeking mercy, and President Katonivere following the Commission’s recommendation, may grant either a free or conditional pardon.

The event was this morning at the State House witnessed by Fiji Corrections Service members, the Mercy Commission, Acting Chief Justice, Attorney General, Solicitor General, Fiji Correction Services Acting Commissioner and relieved families marked a significant moment.

Ratu Wiliame described it as a pathway to a new horizon and a brighter future for Fiji.