Political parties want answers on Ahluwalia deportation

Political parties want details on allegations against University of the South Pacific Vice-Chancellor Professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife Sandra Price.

Ahluwalia and Price were deported yesterday following numerous breaches of Section 13 of the Immigration Act.

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the order should be revoked and they should be allowed back in.

“Leaders of the opposition party condemn the inhumane treatment that was given to professor Pal Ahluwalia and his wife.”

Deputy Leader of Social Democratic Liberal Party Filimoni Vosarogo claims proper procedures were not followed in the removal of the expatriates.

“One of the things that stand out in the entire exercise of last night was that not only they had not been given the right to know, but they have also not been provided with the exact things the government has said that they had found that they have been committing that affects the peace.”

According to a government statement, the actions of the Vice-Chancellor and his wife have violated the terms of their work permits, resulting in their subsequent deportation.

Ahluwalia and Price were foreign citizens in Fiji on work permits.

It adds that similar criteria have been applied to other foreign nationals in Fiji in the past.