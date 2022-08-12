NFP announces names of 33 proposed candidates

[Photo: National Federation Party / Facebook]

The National Federation Party has announced the first batch of proposed candidates for the 2022 General Election.

Party Leader Biman Prasad announced the names of 33 individuals today.

This includes current sitting MP Lenora Qereqeretabua and party General Secretary, Seni Nabou.

Rakiraki businessman George Shiu Raj, who had resigned from SODELPA as their vice-president in April, is also among the list of NFP’s proposed candidates.

Other proposed candidates are Amen Kumar,Amitesh Jeet,Anirudh Singh, Arvind Kant, Basundra Kumar, Bhavick Kapadia, Bobby Jainendra Vikash, Chinsamy, Davendra Naidu, Desmond Ben Sagaitu, Dr John Fatiaki,Felix Parker, Hiroshi Taniguchi, Jayant Kumar, Josefa Tauleka, Khazim Mohammed, Kirti Patel, Petero Saunivalu, Pita Tuibau, Prakesh Chand Mudliar, Rajendra Raghlu, Ratu Esava Nabuta, Salesh Kumar, Satish Prasad, Satya Shandil, Seveci Tora, Shiu Dayal, Vijay Nair, Vijendra Kumar and Vinay Vikashni Lata.