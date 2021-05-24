Home

Politics

Group claiming support for Niko

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
August 24, 2021 4:30 pm

A group purportedly supporting MP Niko Nawaikula claims it has told its lawyers to consider the possibility of a court challenge against Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem.

Calling itself “Team Stand for Niko”, led by one Susana Nawaikula, the group claims it will issue instructions to file the court proceedings as soon as the lawyers advise.

The group also says its court challenge will include Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau.

In a public statement, it claims the proceedings will relate to the unlawful and wrongful removal of Nawaikula’s Parliament seat.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says he does not have any comments on the issue.

The group also claims it will consider legal action against amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act recently passed in parliament.

