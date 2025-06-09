Police seize meth, cash and drug paraphernalia

Three men have been arrested in separate incidents. They are suspected of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Crime Mesake Waqa states the arrests were made in Votualevu, Grantham Road in Raiwaqa, and Belo Street in Samabula on Thursday and Friday.

The first arrest took place on New Year’s Day along Grantham Road, where a 30-year-old man from Nanuku Settlement was found with several zip lock bags containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

Smoking apparatuses, dried leaves believed to be marijuana, and cash thought to be proceeds of crime were also seized.

In the second case, a 25-year-old man in Votualevu was arrested with clear plastics containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

The third arrest, on 2nd January, involved a 37-year-old man from Makoi found with a zip lock bag containing white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

All three suspects remain in custody while the seized substances are sent for analysis.

ACP Waqa adds that investigations into drug-related offences will extend to proceeds of crime and unexplained wealth.

He adds that this aligns with Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu’s directive to attack the drug trade by removing profits gained at the expense of innocent members of the public.

