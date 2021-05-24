Home

News

Police request help in explosion probe

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
July 27, 2021 11:04 am

Anyone who was at, or near the Maui Bay picnic spot between 3pm to 4pm on the 25th of July and may have seen individuals acting in a suspicious manner is requested to call Police Crime Stoppers on 919.

This is in relation to an investigation of an alleged explosion that was reported on Sunday.

Police confirmed after consultation with the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Explosive Unit, that the cause of the explosion was a line thrower and not a bomb or missile.

A line thrower is a tool for water rescues, used on vessels.

Police are trying to gather information on the person or persons involved in the incident.

