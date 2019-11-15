Police officers allegedly involved in assault yet to be identified

Police officers allegedly involved in assaulting a man at the Nausori Police Station are yet to be identified.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says all procedures will be followed as the investigation proceeds.

“At this stage, we are yet to identify the officers against whom the allegations have been made. The investigation has commenced so once we’ve confirmed the identity of these officers, the Acting Commissioner will make the necessary decision.”

A man has claimed on social media that he was punched by a plain clothes officer while he was talking to two other policemen near Rajendra’s Supermarket in Nausori Town on Saturday.

He also claims that he was bundled into a police van and punched a second time before being taken to the bure at the Nausori Police Station.

The man alleges he was being spoken to by the two uniformed officers because he had cautioned a motorcycle officer about how he was riding along a narrow, busy street in Nausori town.

He says his nose was bleeding from being punched.

A complaint has been lodged and a team from the Internal Affairs Department based at police headquarters has been ordered to investigate.

Acting Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says if there is any evidence of brutality, those involved will be dealt with internally and face charges in court.