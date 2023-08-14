Police label alleged kidnappings as disinformation

The Fiji Police Force says information circulating on social media about an alleged kidnapping attempt on three children in Lautoka last week is not true.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations Livai Driu says a report of the alleged incident was lodged at the Lautoka Police Station on the evening of August 9th by the father of one of the three children.

The complainant claimed that his son and two of his classmates were victims of the incident.

Driu confirms that the Person of Interest, in this case, is a 16-year-old member of an overseas volunteer group conducting community work in the Lautoka area.

On the day in question, the group was conducting a clean-up campaign from Shirley Park to Punjas Children’s Park.

The 16-year-old said he went to Churchill Park wanting to watch rugby, following which he picked up rubbish in the area.



After he finished, he went back to the children’s park to meet with his peers.

During his interview, he claimed that the children had followed him, and after their group debrief, he walked them back to Churchill Park, where he was met with a group of angry parents and was allegedly assaulted during the confrontation.

The 16-year-old has declined to lodge a report regarding the assault.