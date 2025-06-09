Police force focused on integrity and public trust

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu says the morale within the Fiji Police Force remains high despite ongoing investigations and challenges facing the organization.

Speaking during a recent press briefing, Tudravu addressed public concerns about allegations of police officers working with drug pushers and manufacturers, assuring the public that the force remains committed to integrity and professionalism.

He says the return of officers from counter-narcotics secondment had not affected operational efficiency, adding that internal mechanisms are in place to manage any interpersonal issues that arise.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu

Tudravu says Internal Affairs Division continues to handle investigations into police conduct, working closely with the Criminal Investigations Department to ensure impartiality and transparency.

“In regards to the morale, I can see now the morale in the organization is high. The whole force is gearing up to my intent. Stabilizing this organization, provide the growth within. we would like to gain the trust and confidence of the members of the public. That is where all our efforts are into.”

He also confirms that some police officers are currently under investigation for their alleged involvement in drug-related offences, as the Fiji Police Force works to strengthen accountability and rebuild public confidence.

“In relation to drugs, there are seven police officers on record that are involved and are under investigation in relation to drugs. This excludes other related offenses. But for drugs, I can state that eight of them, eight of them.”

Tudravu says that the investigations are ongoing and being handled independently by the Police’s Internal Affairs Division, with files referred to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

