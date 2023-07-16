Police assists in rescue effort

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

More than 30 people were rescued by the Western Division WATERPOL Officers this morning.

The police boat, Nahatoga was deployed to assist with rescue efforts after the boat that the group were travelling in started to drift near the Vomo Passage.

A distress call was received from the Boat captain, whereby the Western Division Command Center organized the deployment of WATERPOL officers.

Article continues after advertisement

The officers were able to locate them, and have towed the boat back to Lautoka, with everyone safely back on land.